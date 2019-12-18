LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Representatives from Nevada responded on Wednesday night to the impeachment of President Donald Trump by the U.S. House.
Democratic Reps. Susie Lee, Dina Titus and Steven Horsford joined 227 others to vote in favor of the impeachment.
Read the full responses below.
CONGRESSWOMAN DINA TITUS
For 35 years I taught American government to university students,” said Congresswoman Titus (NV-1). “When we discussed impeachment, I never thought I’d actually be participating in the process, but this president has left us no choice.
He tried to rig the 2020 elections by soliciting foreign interference, and then engaged in an unprecedented cover-up once he got caught. No president can be permitted to abuse the power of the office for personal, political gain, nor try to hide his misdeeds by demanding that his subordinates withhold key documents and refuse to testify before Congress.
President Trump’s allies have offered lots of crazy excuses for why he shouldn’t be impeached, but even they will not deny that he wouldn’t have asked Ukraine to investigate Biden if the former Vice President weren’t a leading candidate for president.
I have analyzed the evidence thoroughly. It is consistent and convincing. That is why I am casting my vote to impeach President Trump.
REP. STEVEN HORSFORD
This decision took careful thought and consideration. When I took my oath of office, I swore to uphold the Constitution of the United States and to serve this country. As difficult as this moment is for the country given the political divisiveness, preserving the integrity of our system for posterity is how I can best serve the interests of the people of Nevada,” Congressman Horsford said of his decision.
It has become apparent that President Trump is a continuing threat to our democracy and danger to our national security. He abused the power of his office for personal and political gain at the expense of our national security; he conditioned official acts—millions in military aid and a White House meeting—for his personal, political gain; and he attempted to cheat our democracy and corrupt our elections. And so tonight, I voted in favor of the two articles of impeachment against President Trump. No one is above the law. Not even the President.
NEVADA GOP CHAIRMEN MICHAEL J. MCDONALD
Susie Lee and Steven Horsford are finished. Supporting this impeachment witch hunt is not only harmful to Nevada, but to the nation as a whole. Voters will never forgive or forget. These two members of Congress put the needs of their rabid caucus over the needs of Nevadans and refused to do their damn job. We need to hold these selfish legislators accountable in 2020 and vote them out of office.
REP. SUSIE LEE
To my constituents,
As I promised before my vote to support an impeachment inquiry, I carefully considered and reviewed all the facts and evidence presented by the respective committees, witnesses, as well as the Constitution and the Articles of Impeachment themselves. After weighing all of the facts, I voted to impeach the President. I took an oath to uphold and protect the Constitution from all enemies, foreign and domestic. With this vote, I honor that solemn oath.
Based on the evidence gathered by Congress, despite systematic obstruction by the Executive branch, it’s clear the President committed two impeachable offenses: abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. First, the President used the power of his office to bribe a foreign government to investigate a political rival and interfere in our upcoming election, thereby threatening our national security. As a taxpayer, it’s fair to ask why Ukrainian aid is so important to U.S. national security. The answer is this: America has a vital national security interest in countering Russian aggression. Our ally, Ukraine, is quite literally on the front lines at war with Russia. U.S. military aid is critical to Ukraine in this war. The U.S. has successfully kept foreign aggression off American soil for over two centuries. But by illegally withholding taxpayer funds to support our ally, the President set a precedent that will not only have consequences in Ukraine, but in our dealings with corrupt dictators across the globe.
Second, the President categorically and comprehensively obstructed Congress’ investigation into his conduct. Under the President’s orders, witnesses refused to testify, defied congressional subpoenas, and refused to produce relevant documents or participate at any time during the investigation. Further, he intimidated witnesses to cover up his illegal behavior by threatening to ruin their careers. The Constitution guarantees checks and balances so all three arms of government - Executive, Judicial and Legislative - have co-equal power. By blocking Congress from learning the facts, the President undermined a fundamental pillar of American democracy.
When you put the facts together, it’s clear that the President put his personal political interests above our national security, our free and fair elections, and our constitutional system of checks and balances. Democracies live and die by the integrity of our elections. We have lived in relative peace for over two centuries in the strongest democracy on earth. It is my constitutional duty to ensure it stays that way.
You have my word that I will keep working to address the problems facing Nevada families: expanding access to health care, improving our schools, lowering prescription drug prices, keeping our community safe from gun violence, and supporting our nation’s veterans. The stakes are too high to put that work on hold.
Be assured that I will never stop fighting for you and the best interests of every Nevada family. I did not come to Congress hoping to impeach our President. I fully understand the honor of serving you in Congress, and that is not a privilege I take for granted.
Thank you for placing your trust in me.
REP. MARK AMODEI
In part: “I can’t identify where any proof-standard of a crime being committed by the President has been achieved regarding an alleged quid pro quo-bribery and corruption scenario.” He also referred to the second impeachment charge, obstruction of Congress, saying among other things “There has always been friction between the Legislative and Executive Branches.”
Read his full response here.
Statements from Gov. Steve Sisolak and Senators Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen were unavailable.
