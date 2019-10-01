LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Hundreds gathered at the healing garden in downtown Las Vegas to remember the lives lost in 1 October.
Ceremony leaders lit candles and rang a bell, as Mayor Carolyn Goodman and City Communications Director David Riggleman read the names of the 58 victims.
Numerous relatives of the victims sat in the front of the crowd, comforting each other.
“Those lives were taken without any cause or purpose, leaving families and loved ones broken,” Mayor Goodman said. “This garden was born, and it was born of love and prayers."
“This garden has become a symbol for — a symbol for a tribute to, the real humanity of these 58,” she said.
Numerous survivors came to remember those who lost their lives. Plenty said the day still haunts them, but being around those who also survived brings them comfort.
“We are here. Unfortunately some are not. We are here to honor them,” said survivor Jamie Conley.
