LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A fugitive wanted out of California and Illinois was taken into custody in North Las Vegas on Friday after fleeing from detectives from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
In a media briefing at the scene, Las Vegas police Lt. Ken Nogle said that California detectives contacted LVMPD's Major Violators unit Friday morning in regards to assistance with locating a suspect who was wanted out of the state for a murder case.
Detectives also learned that the same suspect was wanted on multiple warrants out of Illinois for various weapons-related charges, Nogle said.
LVMPD located the suspect, a male, in North Las Vegas and attempted to take him into custody. The man "failed to comply" to detectives on scene and rammed several law enforcement vehicles, police said.
The suspect then took off at a high rate of speed. LVMPD's air unit followed the suspect, and once Nevada Highway Patrol joined the pursuit, LVMPD's K9 officers got involved.
Police said the pursuit went from North Las Vegas, onto the freeway, then back to North Las Vegas, where an LVMPD officer did a PIT maneuver to the vehicle at Gowan and Brazil, causing it to come to a stop.
At that point, according to police, the suspect "gave up" and was taken into custody without incident.
He was transported to an area hospital with no visible injuries. No officers were injured as far as they are aware, police said.
Police said the man will be facing multiple felony charges as a result of this incident. The specific charges was not known at the time of the briefing.
