Fugitive wanted after release from Las Vegas hospital, Nye County deputies say

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nye County authorities are looking for a man they said escaped custody after release from a Las Vegas hospital this week.
Last Saturday, Jan. 15., the Nye County Sheriff's Office said deputies were chasing a motorcyclist in the area of Oyster Street and Basin Avenue in Pahrump.
The rider, Larry Avila, was injured in the process. Authorities said he had multiple warrants from the Fifth Judicial District Court for theft and narcotics.
"Avila was transported to the hospital and the hospital was going to notify the NCSO when he was medically cleared so he could be booked into the jail," they said. "Avila was released from the hospital in Las Vegas without NCSO being notified, he was picked up by an unknown female, and is on the run again."
Larry Gregorio Avila, Jr. is 35 years old and is described as 5'4" tall and 165 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes, authorities said.
Deputies are also looking for a woman who was seen picking Avila up from the hospital. Anyone who knows the identity and/or whereabouts of either person is asked to contact the Nye County Sheriff's Office at 775-751-7000.
Confidential tips can be submitted to sheriff@co.nye.nv.us or via the Nye County Sheriff's Office app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.