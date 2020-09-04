LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A wanted fugitive from outside the Las Vegas Metropolitan jurisdiction has been taken into custody after fleeing from Metro police.
LVMPD Major Violator detectives were attempting to take the suspect into custody on Friday morning near the 6300 block of Beige Bluff Street. The suspect fled in a vehicle at a speed, police say.
The suspect was taken into custody near Brazil and Gowan without incident, police say. Police advise the public to expect delays in the area as the investigation continues.
(1) comment
at a speed? Do tell, what speed did he choose?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.