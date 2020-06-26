LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Caesars Entertainment announced on Friday that the Federal Trade Commission has finalized the corporation's merger with Eldorado Resorts, Inc.
The completion of the Merger remains subject to the satisfaction of other closing conditions, including receipt of all consents and approvals from the Nevada Gaming Control Board, Nevada Gaming Commission, New Jersey Casino Control Commission, Indiana Gaming Commission and Indiana Horse Racing Commission.
“We are pleased that the FTC’s approval of our planned Merger with Eldorado paves the way for securing the remaining consents and approvals from regulators in Indiana, Nevada and New Jersey,” said Tony Rodio, CEO of Caesars Entertainment.
Rodio said that the Eldorado merger is expected to create the largest U.S. gaming company.
