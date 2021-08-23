LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Heading into the third week of school for Clark County School District, frustrations are mounting as some families say their students are being left to wait hours for school buses to arrive.
CCSD has more than 1,500 bus routes, but according to the district communications office, they're short 240 bus drivers currently.
The district says their "on-time rate" is hovering at 90%. Still, parents are reporting instances of long, grueling waits.
"There was roughly a 90, 95-minute wait after school before the students were picked up," Josh Flory said. "It needs to be addressed ... my kindergartener, being an hour and a half late, having no idea what's going on, I was very angry myself."
Dozens of parents are sounding off across social media, some even saying their children waited three hours. "From the bus drivers I've spoken to, they said parents were extremely irate."
Flory said he received an email from his student's elementary school principal saying they "anticipate this to be a daily issue. [They] suggest picking up your child from school if possible, especially if he or she has after-school commitments."
Flory said the problem seems bigger than drivers or even principals.
"The school principal did their best to communicate with us right away, but of course the school has no control over the transportation system. They're at the same mercy that we are with that," said Flory.
Jennifer Vobis, the director of transportation with CCSD, told media recently that they're combining routes with low ridership counts to make their resources go farther. She also said they are making sure that any able employee of the transportation department helps by picking up a route.
So why are they having such a hard time recruiting?
A bus driver who preferred not to go on camera Monday said that many drivers are leaving their jobs because they are "exhausted, overworked, and underpaid."
Parents on social media say they suspect it's continued enhanced unemployment benefits, and others say the pay simply isn't good enough (hourly starting pay is $15.30, or just over $30,000 a year).
But as it stands during the pandemic, some drivers may also have legitimate health concerns.
"Because the bus is so narrow, social distancing is not possible," said Vobis in a recent interview with FOX5. "Students are to be wearing masks. Drivers will be wearing masks and face shields during loading and unloading."
To download the Onboard app that tracks your student's bus, visit transportation.ccsd.net.
Last week, the district announced an incentive program last week for substitute teachers, but haven't shared any details on efforts to address the bus driver shortage, though they've hosted job fairs to attract them.
