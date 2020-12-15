LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Those hoping to take a trip to Mexico will soon have another flight option available.
According to a news release, low-cost carrier Frontier Airlines on Tuesday announced new non-stop service from Las Vegas' McCarran International Airport to six cities, including two destinations in Mexico.
As part of the expansion, Frontier will offer service from Las Vegas to El Paso, Texas, Little Rock, Arkansas, Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, Wichita, Kansas, Los Cabos, Mexico and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.
The routes will be offered two times a week, starting in March 2021.
The new routes expand Frontier’s list of nonstop flights to 44 cities from Las Vegas, the release notes.
“We’re excited to announce six new routes and expand our already robust service in Las Vegas,” said Daniel Shurz, senior vice president of commercial, Frontier Airlines. “We have made a very strong commitment to Las Vegas, which is one of our largest bases, and continue to build on our partnership with the Entertainment Capital of the World through the addition of new service. We look forward to continuing our outstanding relationship with McCarran International Airport and the fabulous Las Vegas community.”
The release states that Frontier is celebrating the new routes by offering fares as low as $29, which are available now at FlyFrontier.com.
“These new routes not only support travelers’ enduring desire to experience Las Vegas, but also the belief that we will be a leading destination as air travel picks up,” said Chris Jones, McCarran International Airport Chief Marketing Officer. “Frontier has been a dedicated and consistent partner throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Our shared commitment to creating a safe travel experience for all those flying through LAS remains strong. We look forward to welcoming more of their passengers early next year.”
(1) comment
Sure let's import some more TB infected. By the way, TB is a real threat. Covid is nothing more than a PLANdemic planned by leftist psychopaths and it's working beautifully thanks to the sheep.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.