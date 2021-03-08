LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Frontier Airlines announced nonstop routes between Las Vegas and four new cities.
Flights will now travel between Las Vegas and El Paso, Little Rock, Oklahoma City, and Wichita.
Frontier now offers 44 nonstop destinations from McCarran International Airport (LAS), including two international routes.
Later this month, Frontier will add nonstop flights between Las Vegas and two popular cities in Mexico: Los Cabos and Puerto Vallarta.
Frontier requires all customers and crew members wear a face covering throughout their travel journey. Anyone flying with Frontier must complete a health acknowledgement prior to flying confirming that:
- Neither they nor anyone in their household has exhibited Covid-19 related symptoms in the last 14 days
- They will wash their hands/sanitize before boarding the flight
- They understand and acknowledge the airline’s face covering policy and pre-boarding temperature screening policies
