LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Local non-profit Tech Impact holds work training programs for those interested in a career in tech.
Tech Impact encompasses large-scale technology projects and maintenance. For some, the company's trainings have opened new doors.
Samantha Gaxiola was a hostess for a restaurant at the Cosmopolitan Casino. When the pandemic hit, she was furloughed and eventually let go. She said she knew she wanted a change.
“I’ve worked the restaurant industry, you get to manager and that’s about it you know. And the capstone of salary is there as well," Gaxiola said.
Gaxiola does not have a college degree. Her search for a tech bootcamp led her to Tech Impact.
The Las Vegas location offers three workforce training programs, ITWorks, CXWorks, and Punchcode. IT and CX works are both free while Punchcode is tuition-based.
In the Punchcode program, students learn to code and develop a new career. It's a 14-week, full-time course that prepares students to be a junior full-stack software engineer.
She was warned by the advisor the program would be intense, but worth it.
“He made it very cut and clear what it was going to be, it was going to be strenuous it was going to be hard and it was very much so but at the end it was very much worth it," Gaxiola said.
She said the course teaches you how to build web pages.
“There’s front end which is more what we see, the pictures and the standard workaround. There’s backend which deals with databases, cloud storage, and items like that. To become a full-stack developer, I’m able to do both of those things and it gives me a lot of opportunity in jobs," Gaxiola said.
She graduated from the Punchcode program on Oct. 1. Currently she's in talks with a company that could hire her within a week, she said.
Tuition for the Punchcode program is $15,900. Nevada Regional Director Leslie Estrada said there are several financial assistance options.
"One that is new to the program, is our Income Share Agreement, ISA model. With that allows is students with traditionally may not qualify for a student loan because of a FICO score or their credit history, are actually qualified for this type of financial assistance and it allows you to not have to pay back your student loan until after you graduate and get a job," Estrada said.
For those interested in Tech Impact, you can click here.
