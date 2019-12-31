LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From the start of 2020 until the clock strikes midnight on 2021, you can expect the Las Vegas Valley to be transformed by what's to come. (Can you say "Las Vegas Raiders?")
National attention will turn to Las Vegas in the early part of the year, as the city welcomes events such as a Democratic debate and the NFL Draft.
From Allegiant Stadium, the Golden Knights' Lifeguard Arena in Henderson and the Raiders team headquarters and practice facility, plenty of high-profile construction projects in the sports world will be completed in 2020.
The convention landscape will be transformed by the Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, the completion of the Boring Company's "Underground People Mover" under the convention center, and the opening of the 550,000-square-foot Caesars Forum conference center.
More jobs will be coming to the valley with the Google Data Center set to open in Henderson. Virgin Trains is also expected to break ground on the high-speed train to Victorville.
The Circa Resort and Casino will add new buzz to downtown Las Vegas, while Virgin Hotels Las Vegas will add new flare to the rebranded Hard Rock.
Here are some notable dates for 2020 in Las Vegas:
Feb 19: Democratic debates in Las Vegas
Feb 20: Feb 23: Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series
March 18: "Las Vegas Raiders" become official
April 23-25: 85th NFL Draft
July 31: Allegiant Stadium completion
August 29: UNLV vs Cal at Allegiant Stadium
Here are the expected completion timeframes for several projects:
Caesars Forum conference center: March 2020
Las Vegas Convention Center expansion: December 2020
Circa Resort and Casino: end of 2020
Virgin Hotels: end of 2020
