LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The creators of Fright Dome are accepting applications for scare actors and other personnel as they gear up for the opening of their new Las Vegas Halloween attraction, Fright Ride.

Opening on Oct. 1, Fright Ride will transform a 75,000-"scare"-foot facility into an immersive and "terrifying" haunted attraction.

Located on Industrial Road and Wyoming Avenue, Fright Ride will be open select nights from 6:30 p.m. to midnight from Oct. 1-31.

The haunted attraction is looking to fill seasonal positions including guides, scare-actors and other unique positions. Organizers are also looking to fill positions for FX specialists, personnel and more, according to a news release.

The hiring process will be done entirely online. Applications will be accepted until Sept. 24.

According to the release, those interested will need to email their resume and a copy of their valid government-issued ID alongside a :30 second video clip of why they want to join the team as well as their best impersonation of a notable Halloween or horror character.

All applicants must be 18 or older to be considered, organizers said.

Email applications must be sent to info@frightride.com. If interested the Fright Ride team will contact the applicant and coordinate an interview via Zoom.