LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Family and friends are remembering Melissa Newton, the 36-year old woman who died in a suspected DUI crash last Thursday in Summerlin.
"Melissa was a girl who lit up a room with a smile, and she would bring you up when you were feeling down," friend Christi Chadwick-Gatten said.
Chadick-Gatten and Newton were friends for more than five years. Their kids went to school together and they were on PTA for several years.
"She and I would take a morning runs and drop the kids to school and meet up at a coffee place. Do the books together and balance everything," Chadwick-Gatten said.
As a mother of three girls, Newton never missed a beat with them, Chadwick Gatten said. Whether it was surprising them with a Disney Cruise or attending their dance events.
Newton was someone Chadwick-Gaten could turn to for anything.
"She would bring you up if you were feeling down. If she were here right now she'd say knock it off," Chadwick-Gatten said.
Newton now leaves behind three young girls. Chadwick-Gatten hopes more people learn from this tragedy to never get behind the wheel after drinking.
"This was a senseless act of stupidity," Chadwick-Gatten said. "Unfortunately this accident happened and it's happening way to much in Las Vegas and Clark County and it has to stop."
A GoFundMe has been made for the daughters. The initial goal of $15,000 was surpassed within the first few hours; the new goal is $60,000. The funds will go to help the daughters educational needs.
On May 30th, DUI suspect Scott Gragson, a well known Valley businessman was accused of crashing his SUV into the Ridges community.
Gragson is expected to be back in court in October.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.