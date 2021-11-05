LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A group of friends gathered for a candlelight vigil on Thursday night for the man shot and killed in what Las Vegas police say was a "completely random" shooting.
The man, identified by friends as Curtis Abraham, was shot and killed while sitting in his vehicle outside of a gas station Thursday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley. The Clark County Coroner's office has not confirmed the individual's identity.
Abraham's friend and business partner, Malachi Miles, organized the vigil outside of the gas station.
“I feel like everybody that knows him knows that he always has a smile on his face, his energy is always upbeat," Miles said.
Along with flowers and candles, there was a camera at the vigil because Abraham loved film and photography.
“If you haven't worked with him directly, you probably know someone that worked with him, had a video shot by him or had photography done by him and every time you worked with him it was a pleasure," Miles said.
Aside from his talent, he was described as a hard worker who always showed up on time.
“On top of doing film, he does construction, plumbing, like he’s jack of all trades, so I think one thing people know him for is his hard work," Miles said.
Friends Brianna Miller and Emily Slater had just taken a trip to Miami with him.
“I’m still in shock I honestly cant believe ... it’s such a tragedy," Slater said.
Miles said Abraham was originally from Baltimore and moved to Las Vegas a handful of years ago. His friends in Las Vegas were his family.
“It feels senseless like there was no purpose no motive and that’s what we have to live with. That’s what his family had to live with that’s what this community and people that know him- that’s what we have to live with there was no motive just senseless. Just wrong place wrong time," Miles said.
Abraham was 22 days shy of his 37th birthday.
Earlier in the day, Las Vegas police had asked for the public's help in locating a "violent" suspect after the "completely random incident."
According to LVMPD Lt. Spencer, the incident began at about 12:30 a.m. on Nov. 4 in the area of Robindale Road and Jones Boulevard.
During the news conference, Spencer said the suspect committed a street robbery. After, the man walked up to a vehicle that was parked in a gas station lot, opening fire into the driver's side door. That vehicle, according to Spencer, was unoccupied.
The suspect then walked up to another vehicle that was occupied by a man who was waiting for a woman inside the store. According to Spencer, the suspect "randomly" fired multiple rounds into the driver's side door, striking and killing the man.
The suspect was taken into custody after a barricade situation Thursday afternoon.
"The arrest we've made is a direct result of public's assistance from this morning's press conference," Spencer said later on, adding that someone had sent a tip to police on the location of the suspect.
Anyone with any additional information is urged to contact LVMPD at 702-828-3521 or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact CrimeStoppers at 702-385-5555, or www.crimestoppersofnv.com.
