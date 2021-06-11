LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — Friends and family of Walter Anderson, 58, is remembering his life lost as a result of a DUI crash.
Police said Andrew Rodriguez was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini that reached speeds of 141 mph. The Lamborghini struck and killed Anderson from the behind while he was riding home from work on his moped. The crash happened near Russel Road and Rogers Street.
Rodriguez is facing several charges including DUI resulting in death.
Before a large group gathered for a candlelight vigil for Anderson, his three sisters, 85-year-old mother and other family member set up a cross near the crash site. The cross had the name Walter ‘Jaye’ Anderson written on it. Jaye was his nickname.
Anderson’s oldest sister, Antionette Alderman, said the circumstances surrounding his death feels like murder.
“It’s sickening that somebody from out of town thinks they are above the law. They made the choice to drink and drive to speed. He pressed that accelerator to go 141 mph-no one forced him to do that,“ said Antoinette Anderson.
Through tears Anderson’s youngest sister, Joan Anderson-Shelly, said his body was torn apart from the impact.
“He hit my brother with such force, that my brother just didn’t die, he has pieces all over the street. Most dead people when they’re murdered they get the outline. My brother has outlines of organs. Too half of his body torso and the lower back and they’re not all together,“ said Anderson-Shelly.
Lisa Anderson, the middle sister, wants other people to know that this is see what happens when you let someone drink and drive. She got emotional when talking about Rodriguez making his $75,000 bail.
“All we know is my brother is left all over that street and this gentleman gets to go home to a house and work and make the money he makes and that’s it. That’s it. But yet he’s sitting and nothings changed for him but a bracelet on his ankle- what’s changed for is my mother who can’t even sleep. Us we just can’t comprehend it’s horrific. I can’t even tell you how I feel,” Lisa Anderson said.
Lisa and other family members were alerted to Anderson not returning home that night and from coworkers the next morning that no one had seen him. Finally they were able to confirm from the Clark County Coroner’s office on Monday he died in a crash.
“The detective had a wallet when they called the coroner out when they knew my brother was instantly passed away and they had to collect his remains off the concrete they knew that was someone. That was someone’s brother or son. They should’ve contacted us immediately. They knew his birthday because I had to tell them. That’s just not a way to find out about your brother or a loved one or anybody. Nobody should go through that,” Lisa Anderson said.
