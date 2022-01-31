LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nine people were killed in a North Las Vegas crash on Saturday afternoon. Seven of the victims were related and four were children.
On Monday, friends, families and strangers paid respects to the victim at a memorial site near the scene of the crash on Cheyenne Avenue and Commerce Street.
Our @LincolnES1 community in the @CNLV is mourning the loss of two of our students and two former students. These kids were the neatest kids you’ve ever met. We are 💔. Please wrap your arms around this family and our students, staff and community. #LincolnStrong pic.twitter.com/h7djSsNIoT— Jen Newton Black (@wyogirl89) January 31, 2022
"It's just a heart wrenching thing to see this happen," said Nancy Young, who knew the family of victims through church.
Young said the mother of the children killed in the crash was not in the vehicle at the time.
"She's just the greatest. She cares about people."
She said that she would see the family at church often and described them as close-knit.
"I'm never going to see them again, and that's what's so devastating," Young said.
Among those mourning is eight grader Mariah Southern. She was classmates and friends with 13-year-old Lluvia Zacarias.
"She was very bubbly. She was kind hearted," Southern said.
The pair had their first and last classes of the day together at Jim Bridger Middle School. Southern said Monday was a tough day for every one at the middle school.
"It was people crying everywhere. She meant something to the whole school, whether people knew her or not," Southern said.
Meanwhile, another Las Vegas family is sending their strength to the family of victims as they continue to pray for their own.
"To the families that were affected, our family sends our loves and condolences to them as well. We're all in this together," said Tameka Henry, whose cousin Tiffani May was involved in the crash.
Henry said that May had been on the phone with her husband when she was hit.
"On Saturday afternoon, I received a phone call from Tiffani's husband that he was on the phone with her and all of the sudden, he heard OnStar in the background," Henry said.
As soon as Henry got off the phone with May's husband, she drove to local hospitals, trying to locate her cousin. She eventually found May in critical condition at University Medical Center.
"Tiffani is an amazing person. She's a wife. She's a wonderful mother. She's a very active community member. She's a student at UNLV and CSN, and she's a hard worker."
As of Monday night, May was still in critical condition, but was moved out of trauma care. Henry said that her cousin has a long road of recovery ahead, but is confident she will fight through it to see her son again.
"Tiffani is an amazing mom, who makes sure that her child has all the exposure and opportunities that are out here. I know that they both can't wait to be reunited."
There are multiple GoFundMe pages set up to help the families involved.
To donate to the family of seven, click here. To donate to Tiffani May's recovery fund, click here.
