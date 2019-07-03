LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- A vigil was held Tuesday night for 27-year-old Max Garcia, a homeless man shot and killed by an on-duty security guard.
Family and childhood friends paid tribute to Garcia by laying flowers, candles, and pictures where the shooting took place.
“Maxine, there are no words that can begin to explain what you’ve done in my life. You always lit up the room with your smile and your warm embrace. You’ll forever have a piece of my heart. I Iove you. I’ll see you again,” Brittney Black wrote on a candle.
Black was one of dozens of people who showed up to remember their friend Max.
“I want to thank you all. I know his mom, his brother, his dad, we all thank you for making sure he wasn’t just a nobody. He was a friend, he was a dad to two beautiful girls,” said Alexis Mendoza.
Mendoza has a daughter with Garcia. Her name is Ripley and she’s almost three. She was at the vigil with her mom wearing matching shirts to remember Garcia.
Friends of Garcia said he was going through a rough time and was partially homeless.
The theme of the night was how unselfish Garcia was. His friends said he would still give the shirt off his back to help someone else.
Garcia leaves behind another daughter who is seven.
