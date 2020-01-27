LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police temporarily shut down the Fremont Street Experience on Monday night due to a threat that was unfounded, according to police.
Just after 8 p.m., Fremont Street west of Las Vegas Boulevard was closed to pedestrian traffic and people inside casinos were told to stay where they were, according to multiple FOX5 viewers in the area.
Police were investigating a threat turned out to be unfounded, according to Lt. David Gordon.
A man in his 30s was asked to leave the Fabulous Las Vegas Jewelry & Gifts shop, police said, and as he left he threatened and taunted an employee.
He came back an hour later then left once more, police said.
After he left, employees told FOX5 they found a note on top of the ATM saying a bomb would go off in the store at 10:30 p.m.
As a precaution, the area was closed from Main Street to 3rd Street while a Metro K9 bomb-detecting dog cleared the area.
The area was closed for investigation and reopened about 9:20 p.m. Nothing was found, police said.
