LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you're looking for a job, you can look downtown later this month!
In preparation for summer, the Fremont Street Experience is holding a job fair on Thursday, March 25th. The event will go from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.
They're hiring for multiple positions, including:
- SlotZilla Ride Operator
- Retail Sales Associates
- Attractions Maintenance Helper
- Custodian
- Facilities Maintenance Assistant
- Security Officer
All positions are full time, according to the company.
For more information, you can visit vegasexperience.com or call 702.678.5600.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.