LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Know someone looking for a job? Fremont Street Experience is hiring for select positions.
According to a news release, Fremont Street Experience is hiring hiring full-time employees for various positions in downtown Las Vegas.
Available positions include:
- Security Officer
- Custodian
- SlotZilla Ride Operator
- Retail Sales Associate
For complete job descriptions and applications, please visit vegasexperience.com/about-us/jobs.
