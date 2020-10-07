Fremont Street Experience holding job fair

A sign for Fremont Street Experience is shown in an undated image. (File/FOX5)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Know someone looking for a job? Fremont Street Experience is hiring for select positions.

According to a news release, Fremont Street Experience is hiring hiring full-time employees for various positions in downtown Las Vegas.

Available positions include:

  • Security Officer
  • Custodian
  • SlotZilla Ride Operator
  • Retail Sales Associate

For complete job descriptions and applications, please visit vegasexperience.com/about-us/jobs.

