LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Department of Transportation announced there would be restrictions to the Charleston Boulevard freeway ramp as Project Neon nears completion.
From 10 p.m. on April 12 to 5 a.m. on April 15, NDOT said the restrictions included:
- Interstate-15 southbound off-ramp to Charleston would only have access to westbound Charleston
- The on-ramp from Charleston on I-15 southbound would only have access from eastbound Charleston
- Northbound I-15 on-ramp from Charleston would only have access to north and southbound U.S. 95
NDOT officials said the on-ramp from Charleston to I-15 southbound would be closed from 10 p.m. on April 13 to 5 a.m. on April 14. The on-ramp was also scheduled to be closed from 10 p.m. on April 14 until 5 a.m. on April 15.
Project Neon is estimated to be 95 percent complete and is scheduled for "substantial completion" by Summer 2019, NDOT said. The temporary restrictions around Charleston Boulevard are needed as paving and other miscellaneous work on Project Neon continues.
Motorists were advised to use caution while driving through the work zone, heed construction signs and take detours or alternate routes whenever possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.