LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery announced it is offering cupcakes for a discounted price of $1.50 each to benefit HELP of Southern Nevada.
Beginning Saturday, Oct. 2 and running through Tuesday, Oct. 12, customers can order vanilla and chocolate cupcakes online for that price, to be picked up or delivered on Wednesday, Oct. 13, one day before National Dessert Day on Thursday, October 14.
The bakery said 75% of all cupcake sales will benefit HELP of Southern Nevada and its mission of assisting families and individuals to overcome barriers and attain self-sufficiency through direct services, training and referral to community resources.
The offer is good at each of its three locations across the Las Vegas Valley. Quantities must be ordered in multiples of six in advance, and no cupcake orders will be fulfilled day-of.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.