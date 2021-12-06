LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery is bringing its signature sweets to downtown Las Vegas.
It opened its newest location, Freed's Dessert Shop, at 60 E. California Ave. near Main Street and Charleston Boulevard.
The company's boutique patisserie concept will offer various pastries, cookies and other baked goods including Freed's strawberry shortcake, cannoli and Parisian cake.
The grand opening will be Thursday at 10:45 a.m. with a ceremonial ribbon-cutting. Mayor Carolyn Goodman will be in attendance.
The shop will be the company’s sixth location and its fourth Freed’s Dessert Shop. The family-owned bakery was established in Las Vegas in 1959 and now has locations throughout Las Vegas, including inside T-Mobile Arena and Allegiant Stadium. Freed’s Bakery also offers nationwide shipping.
Freed’s Dessert Shop’s downtown location is now open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. seven days a week. Orders can be placed by visiting FreedsBakery.com or by calling 702-456-7762.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.