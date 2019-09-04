LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Summerlin residents will soon have another option to help curb their sweet tooth — a new Freed's Bakery location.
Las Vegas favorite Freed's Bakery has announced it is opening a new Dessert Shop in Summerlin. The new eatery, located at 10870 W. Charleston #110, marks Freed's third Dessert Shop in the valley, according to a news release.
Among other treats, the 1400-square-foot Freed’s Dessert Shop will offer the bakery's signature pastries, cookies and other baked goods, including Freed’s strawberry shortcake and cannoli.
A grand opening celebration for the shop will be held in October. Freed’s Dessert Shop’s Summerlin location will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday and from 9 a.m. until 6 p.m. on Sundays.
