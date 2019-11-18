LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Craving some cupcakes? Freed's Bakery is celebrating 60 years in Las Vegas with a week-long cupcake happy hour.
In honor of 60 years, Freed’s will offer select cupcake flavors for 60 cents at three Freed's Bakery locations. Signature cupcake flavors include red velvet with cream cheese icing and chocolate and vanilla cupcakes with buttercream icing.
The 60-cent cupcake happy hour will be offered from 12 p.m. to 4 pm. from Monday, Nov. 18 through Friday, Nov. 22.
Those interested can enjoy the happy hour at the following Freed's location:
- 9815 S. Eastern Avenue
- 6475 N Decatur Boulevard
- 10870 W. Charleston #110
