LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freed's Bakery announced it would be celebrating Facebook's launch of "birthday stories" by hosting an event on Friday that included free cupcakes.
The celebration will be held at Freed's second location at 9815 South Eastern Avenue, the bakery said in a statement. Stars from Food Network's "Vegas Cakes" will attend the event.
Customers can enjoy free cupcakes from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and have a chance to win prizes.
The event is open to the public.
