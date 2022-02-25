LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Natural History Museum is hosting a pop-up event with The Nevada Chapter of Wheelchair Foundation on Tuesday.
Wheelchairs will be available on site to anyone who needs one at no cost. To qualify, the museum said applicants need to prove that they are Nevada residents and indicate that they have long-term wheelchair need.
March 1 is International Wheelchair Day. The event will run from 9 a.m. to noon. For those wishing to request a wheelchair in advance for pickup that day, call 702-832-6519.
The museum is located at 900 Las Vegas Blvd N., Las Vegas, NV, 89101.
The Nevada Chapter of Wheelchair Foundation says between 7,000 and 10,000 Nevada citizens are deprived of mobility because of numerous reasons.
"The wheelchairs they need simply to get across the street – or across the room – are out of reach financially. The Wheelchair Foundation, Nevada Chapter, believes that these people deserve the independence and dignity that comes with owning a wheelchair," they say.
For more information, click here.
