LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A local hospital saw a need to help teens struggling with mental health from ongoing challenges of the pandemic and school.
In April, the Pavilion at Southern Hills Hospital launched Teen Talk. A free support group for teens ages 12 to 17. Currently they're offering two sessions every Thursday from 4 to 5 p.m. and 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.
The goal is to gain support from peers and normalize challenges they face on a daily bases. The sessions are facilitated by a licensed clinical social worker, Olivia Stoker.
Stoker has a specialty in working with children and adolescence in the mental health field. For the past seven years, she's worked with outpatient therapy.
She said with distance learning, they felt like there was a need to let teens connect in a safe environment.
"Knowing that there is so much to deal with when it comes to distance learning and the school stress and then that made us think too that it’s not just school related but we talk about issues like anxiety and depression, and self esteem and their image of themselves," Stoker said.
Each session can seat 10 participants. Stoker said each week they usually reach capacity.
“There was one participant who came because of seeing it on a NextDoor app, so I was just so grateful and honored that the teens were enjoying so much they were talking about it," Stoker said.
Stoker said the beautiful part about Teen Talk is the group setting.
"These teens are able to know that they’re not in the boat alone, that they can hear from their peers, that my thoughts and feelings are valid and that someone else is going through the same thing," Stoker said.
Even though the teens have a five year age gap, Stoker said they offer empathy, advice and support to one another.
“I’m the facilitator of the group but I don’t really have to do that much facilitating. A kid is sharing something, a kid is automatically responding," Stoker said.
Some teens have continued to show up since they launched in April. She hopes this will gain more momentum so they can help more out there.
“It’s very humbling as a social worker and I do I think it’s a brave thing when they come in week after week," Stoker said.
Registration is required. For more information, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.