LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A free, on-demand robotaxi service has launched in downtown Las Vegas.
According to a news release, starting Thursday, companies Motional and Via have launched a new robotaxi service in Las Vegas, which will provide free self-driving rides to passengers in the downtown area.
The release states that riders can access the free rides via the Via app.
The companies say the service operates from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The robotaxis will offer pick-ups and drop-offs in downtown Las Vegas, including RTC Bonneville Transit Center, Las Vegas City Hall, Container Park, Las Vegas Arts District and Clark County Government Center.
For more information on requesting a ride, visit: ridewithvia.com/motional-las-vegas
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.