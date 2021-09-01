LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Las Vegas Coalition for Zero Fatalities is offering $15,000 in free Lyft rides this Labor Day weekend to try and reduce the number of people driving under the influence.
The promotion starts this Friday, Sept. 3 and runs through Monday, Sept. 6.
Just use the code "RIDESMARTLDW" for the $10 credit while supplies lasts.
As a proud partner of the Las Vegas Coalition for @ZeroFatalsNV, we encourage you to ride safe while celebrating Labor Day weekend with @lyft . Use code "RIDESMARTLDW" to receive $10 off one ride, while supplies last. pic.twitter.com/whWLtJk3BE— Downtown Summerlin (@DTSummerlin) September 1, 2021
