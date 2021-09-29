LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The City of Las Vegas is hosting a number of free and low-cost activities for the community leading up to Halloween and Dia de los Muertos.
Lieburn October Breakfast (ages 50+)
- Friday, Oct. 1, 9 a.m.
- Cost: $5 per person.
- Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600.
- Enjoy French toast with pumpkin syrup, sausage and more! Make a reservation at 702-229-1600.
Ward 6 Halloween Movie in the Park
- Friday, Oct. 8, 6:30 p.m. Movie begins at dusk.
- Free and open to the public.
- Centennial Hills Park Amphitheater, 7101 N. Buffalo Drive at Deer Springs Way.
- Enjoy Disney’s “Cruella” movie (rated PG-13) under the stars, along with free water and popcorn while supplies last. Lawn seating; bring blankets and low chairs to be more comfortable. Closed captioning for the hearing impaired. Food truck will offer refreshments for sale. Call 702-229-6154 for more information.
Haunted Hawaiian Luau (ages 50+)
- Wednesday, Oct. 13, 11:30 a.m.
- Cost: $7.
- Centennial Hills Active Adult Center, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive, 702-229-1702.
- Wear your Halloween costume or Hawaiian shirt and join in for teriyaki chicken skewers, rice, mac salad and pineapple poke cake. Must have city of Las Vegas Active Adult/Senior Center membership (available at any city senior center or online). Advance registration required by Friday, Oct. 8, online or at the center.
Ward 4 Movie in the Park
- Friday, Oct. 15, movie begins at dusk.
- Free and open to the public.
- Trigono Hills Park, 3805 Cliff Shadows Parkway.
- Enjoy Disney’s “Cruella” movie (rated PG-13) in the park, as well as free popcorn and water while supplies last. Lawn seating; bring low chairs and blankets to be more comfortable. Food truck will offer refreshments for sale. Call 702-229-2524 for more information.
Halloween Howl Luncheon (ages 50+)
- Wednesday, Oct. 20, 11:30 a.m.
- Cost: $7.
- East Las Vegas Community Center, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.
- Dress in costume for more fun! Make a reservation at 702-229-1515.
Seniorween (ages 50+)
- Thursday, Oct. 21, 11 a.m.
- Cost: $7
- Doolittle Senior Center, 1930 N. J St.
- Lunch, games, costume contest, fun. Space is limited; RSVP by Oct. 19 to 702-229-6125.
Halloween/Day of the Dead Two-Hour Zumbathon (ages 10+ with participating parent)
- Thursday, Oct 21, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Cost: $5; current Minker members free.
- Minker Sports Complex, 275 N. Mojave Road, 702-229-6563.
- This Halloween/Day of the Dead-themed workout is for all levels of fitness abilities. Meet the fantastic instructors and friendly staff. The first 25 participants will receive a free gift. Water and healthy snacks will be provided. Wear your favorite holiday costume to exercise to the music! This workout will help you maintain your fitness goals and relieve a little pre-holiday stress.
Ward 4 Halloween at the Y Family Event (all ages)
- Friday, Oct. 22, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Durango Hills Community Center/YMCA parking lot, 3521 N. Durango Drive.
- Bring the family in Halloween costumes to enjoy a drive-through, trick-or-treat event in the parking lot. Free candy while supplies last. Plenty of fun for the whole family! Masks, social distancing and other safety precautions will be observed. For more information, call 702-229-2524.
Ward 3 Movie in the Park
- Friday, Oct. 22, 6 to 9:30 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road
- Enjoy the “In The Heights” musical film (rated PG-13) under the stars, along with free water and popcorn while supplies last. A food truck will offer refreshments for sale. Lawn seating; bring blankets and low chairs to be more comfortable.
Halloween Spooktacular (ages 10 and younger)
- Tuesday, Oct. 26, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Cimarron Rose Community Center, 5591 N. Cimarron Road, 702-229-1607.
- Bring the family to enjoy lots of games and prizes, activities and more. Costumes are optional.
Sugar Skulls Workshop (all ages; participants age 7 and younger must be accompanied by a parent)
- Wednesday, Oct. 27, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Cost: $15.
- Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.
- Sugar skulls are used annually during the traditional Dia de los Muertos holiday. Celebrated primarily in central and southern Mexico, the holiday is observed Nov. 1-2, most notably with colorfully decorated "ofrendas." The Day of the Dead holiday is becoming increasingly popular in the United States as a way to remember and honor our loved ones who’ve passed on. In this workshop, students receive a skull each to decorate following a lesson on traditions, the origins, use and meanings, along with an overview of how to create skulls from scratch, just in time for the Dia de los Muertos holiday. Dress for making art. Space is limited; reserve your seat early. Call 702-229-ARTS (2787) for more information. Register at ArtsLasVegas.org.
Halloween Bunco, Lunch & Bingo (ages 50+)
- Thursday, Oct 28, 10 a.m.
- Cost: $5 per person.
- Lieburn Senior Center, 6230 Garwood Ave., 702-229-1600.
- Wear a costume and enjoy bunco at 10 a.m., lunch at noon and bingo at 1 p.m. Make new friends!
Ward 3 & East Las Vegas Community Center Halloween Trunk-or-Treat & Carnival
- Thursday, Oct. 28, 5 to 8 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- East Las Vegas Community Center Parking Lot and Patio, 250 N. Eastern Ave., 702-229-1515.
- Bring the family to enjoy the Halloween Trunk-or-Treat in the parking lot, plus costume contests, games and activities for ages 0-17. Volunteers are needed to bring decorated host cars and candy to distribute for the trunk-or-treat. Prize for best-decorated car to be awarded; call to sign up your car!
Mirabelli Trunk-or-Treat & Ward 1 Movie in the Park
- Thursday, Oct. 28, 5:30-9:30 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Mirabelli Community Center parking lot and park, 6200 Hargrove Ave., 702-229-6359.
- Bring the family to enjoy trunk-or-treating in the parking lot, entertainment and Disney’s “Cruella” movie (rated PG-13) under the stars, along with free water and popcorn while supplies last. Food truck will offer refreshments for sale. Lawn seating for the movie; bring blankets and low chairs to be more comfortable.
“Versiones de Una Ofrenda Familiar/Versions of a Family Ofrenda”
- Artist Reception Thursday, Oct. 28, 6 to 8 p.m.
- Exhibition through Nov. 25, Monday-Saturday, 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; closed Sundays and holidays.
- Free and open to the public.
- Charleston Heights Arts Center Gallery, 800 S. Brush St.
- A tradition stemming from the Aztecs, the making of ofrendas happens every year during the Dia de los Muertos celebrations. An ofrenda is a home altar, usually created for an individual or family member that has passed on as a way to welcome their spirit back into our world for one day every year. Atop the ofrenda may be food, pictures of the family member or some of their personal belongings. To pay homage to this celebration, a group of local Hispanic artists have created their own interpretations of an ofrenda. Through various mediums and techniques, these artists have embodied what “ofrenda” means to them and their family traditions. Curated by local artist and educator Natalie Delgado, this show features works from Adriana Chavez, Manny Munoz, Daisy Sanchez, Miguel Rodriguez, Reina Dalton, Dan Hernandez, and Albert F. Montoya Jr. For more information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).
Ward 5 Movie in the Park
- Saturday, Oct. 30, 6:30 to 9:30 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive.
- Enjoy the Disney movie “Cruella” (rated PG-13) as well as free popcorn and water while supplies last. Food truck will offer refreshments for sale. Lawn seating; bring blankets and low chairs to be more comfortable. Call 702-229-5443 for more information.
Pavilion Center Pool Spooky Dive-in Movie Night
- Saturday, Oct. 30. Doors open 7:30 p.m., showtime 8 p.m.
- Cost $4 per person.
- Pavilion Center Pool, 101 S. Pavilion Center Drive, 702-229-1488.
- Dress in your swim suit, bring a towel and prepare to enjoy a spooky movie from a recliner or in the pool. Movie to be announced. Youth must be accompanied by a parent/adult.
The Macro-Fi Halloween Block Party 2021 (all ages)
- Saturday, Oct. 30, 7 to 11 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Third Street Stage & Promenade, between Hoover and Gass avenues.
- Macro-Fi co-founder, John “Professor Def” Kiehlbauch of Naked City Audio, brings an eclectic variety of musical, visual, and performing artists to the Third Street Promenade. The Macro-Fi Halloween Block Party will feature music from bands Indigo Kidd, Hassan, Desert Bloom, Late for Dinner, and Viaje Nahual, with a live DJ between performances, break dancers, and live art. There will be a Halloween costume contest with several categories for winning prizes. Attendees can enjoy the music, purchase refreshments, art and music, and alcohol with a bracelet/ID check. Third Street will be open to pedestrians only. For more information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).
Ward 6 Trunk-or-Treat
- Sunday, Oct. 31, 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Centennial Hills YMCA, 6601 N. Buffalo Drive.
- Bring the family to enjoy a safe space to trick or treat this Halloween, including a haunted house, candy, music, games and more Halloween fun! For more information, please call 702-229-5463.
Halloween Safe Night (all ages)
- Sunday, Oct. 31, 5 to 8:30 p.m.
- Free and open to the public; $1 haunted house; $1 laser tag.
- Pearson Community Center, 1625 W. Carey Ave., North Las Vegas.
- Bring the family in costume to enjoy free carnival rides, games, trackless train, costume contests, Classic Cars Trunk-or-Treat Alley and more. Call 702-455-1220 if your organization would like to provide treats or activities. Jointly presented by Clark County, the city of Las Vegas, Bolden Community Coalition and Community Partners, and sponsored by many community leaders and organizations.
Ward 3 Dia de los Muertos Festival Camino a Mictlán
- Monday-Tuesday, Nov. 1-2, 5 to 9:30 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Gary Reese Freedom Park, 850 N. Mojave Road.
- The festival celebrates the ancient Mexican and Central American traditions of paying homage to loved ones who have passed. Festivities will showcase live entertainment, Aztec Dancers, Folklorico Dancers, calaveras, artist exhibits, and ofrenda/altar displays and vendors. Call 702-787-0895 for more information.
Dia de dos Muertos (Day of the Dead) Festival
- Tuesday, Nov. 2, 4 to 9 p.m.
- Free and open to the public.
- Sammy Davis Jr. Festival Plaza in Lorenzi Park, 720 Twin Lakes Drive.
- Produced by the city of Las Vegas, this cultural tribute honors the memory of family and friends who have passed away. This family-friendly, traditional and immersive festival will feature special entertainment, children’s activities, artisan vendors, food trucks, face-painting and an exhibition of alters created by community organizations and groups. For more information, visit www.ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).
Vegas City Opera’s “La BoDEAD” (appropriate for ages 12 and older)
- Fridays and Saturdays at 7:30 p.m., Sundays at 3 p.m. Nov. 12-14 and Nov. 19-21.
- Cost: $25-35.
- Charleston Heights Arts Center, 800 S. Brush St.
- Vegas City Opera, in collaboration with the city of Las Vegas, as an Artist in Residence at the Charleston Heights Arts Center, presents “La BoDEAD”! “La BoDEAD” is Vegas City Opera’s modern twist on Puccini’s beloved opera “La bohème.” Set in modern times, we follow a young group of American exchange students to a little town on the border of France and Italy to study art. They fall in love with the town, its culture and people. However, upon arrival, they notice a strange flu that is infecting the town folk (“Mimi, your hand is so cold.”) and possibly turning them into… zombies? For tickets, visit ArtsLasVegas.org or call 702-229-ARTS (2787).
