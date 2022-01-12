LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Licensed child care facilities in Nevada have an opportunity to screen for lead in their drinking water systems, thanks to a federal grant.
According to Administrator Jennifer Carr with the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection, facilities generally have a high level of compliance for water quality. Statewide, there is low incidence of lead contamination, based on previous and ongoing studies, she said. However, testing for lead contamination still is advised, especially for older buildings or buildings with older plumbing.
"What's different about what we're looking for here is for quantities of lead that's potentially present from older construction materials. This is actually a program not to test the water supply that is regulated by public water systems, but actually at the tap where water is getting consumed or used to prepare food," Carr said. "Older plumbing facilities, older faucets, fixtures and water fountains that were installed before prior lead bans in Nevada, could still potentially have lead in those materials."
Carr said any facilities that were built prior to a 1989 that banned lead in construction materials, will be prioritized for testing. Lead exposure can be especially harmful to young children, affecting brain development, IQ and attention, Carr said. Disadvantaged and historically underserved facilities will also be given priority in the program, she added.
The program is funded by a $418,000 grant from the Environmental Protection Agency, the Nevada Division of Environmental Protection (NDEP) is inviting child care facilities to apply for the program, which provides training for providers to collect samples from their pipes, taps and fixtures. The facilities then send the samples in the mail for lab analysis.
If levels of lead are found the NDEP will work with providers to replace the source of contamination.
"We have a separate grant that has about $60,000 for providing replacement faucet fixtures in the case there is a problem found," Carr said.
Carr said the division will be calling 600 child care providers licensed with the state to invite them to apply for the program. Child care facilities also can apply here: https://ndep.nv.gov/lead
