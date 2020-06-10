LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Anglers in the Silver State can fish without a fishing license on Saturday in celebration of Free Fishing Day.

Held on Saturday, June 13, Nevada's annual Free Fishing Day allows people to fish without purchasing a fishing license.

All other fishing regulations, such as limits and means of take, still apply, according to a news release.

Although there will not be any special events held due to COVID-19, Nevada Department of Wildlife's Chris Vasey says that Free Fishing Day is still a good opportunity for people who have never fished before to try it without having to pay for a fishing license.

"Few things are as satisfying as seeing a smile appear on the face of someone who just caught their first fish. Especially if they are a youth," Vasey said.

The day is also a good chance for anglers who haven't fished in a while to return to the water and "rekindle their interest," the release notes.

According to the release, Nevada has more than 200 lakes and reservoirs, 600 streams and rivers, and nearly 400,000 surface areas of sport fishing opportunity statewide.

Anglers can find their local waterways and the fish that can be found there by visiting http://www.ndow.org/Fish/Where_To_Fish/.

"At a time when so many people are looking for a change of pace, Free FIshing Day is a great opportunity to reconnect with the outdoors," Vasey says.

Red Rock Canyon announced on Tuesday that it will also be fee-free on Saturday as part of National Get Outdoors Day.