BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Anglers will be able to fish without a license June 8 at the fish pond at Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.
Registration for the event will start at 7:30 a.m., according to a Boulder City new release. In addition to the free fishing, casting games, bow fishing and information displays will continue until 11 a.m.
The pond's three-fish limit and all other regulations will be enforced during the event, the release said. The pond was stocked with catfish April 2
The Boulder City activities are part of the Nevada Department of Wildlife's "Get Outside and Fish Nevada" campaign, the release said. All public lakes and urban ponds are included in Saturday's license exemption.
