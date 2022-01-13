LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- If you've been thinking about visiting Death Valley National Park, here's your sign to make the trip.
Entrance fees will be free at all National Park Service sites on Monday, Jan. 17 in honor of Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
The acting superintendent for Death Valley, James Woolsey, says January is a great month to visit Death Valley. “The low-angle winter sunlight makes the contours of the sand dunes and mountains more photogenic," Woolsey said.
You can find more information about making a trip to Death Valley on nps.gov/deva.
All national parks will also have free entrance on the following dates in 2022:
- Saturday, April 16 – first day of National Park Week
- Thursday, Aug. 4 – anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
- Saturday, Sept. 24 – National Public Lands Day
- Friday, Nov. 11 – Veterans Day
