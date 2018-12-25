LAS VEGAS (FOX5) – UNLV and its community partners are asking locals to recycle their Christmas trees rather then throwing them out.
From December 26 to January 15, locals can drop off their trees to more than 30 locations around the Valley. The trees will be recycled for free and will be turned into mulch, which will be used in public gardens and parks in Las Vegas. Mulch conserves soil moisture and helps cut down on dust. It also helps to keep trees health.
“Recycling trees is a great way to give back to the community as they stay local and beautify our parks,” said Tara Pike-Nordstrom, UNLV recycling manager and member of the valley-wide Christmas Tree Recycling Program. “Plus, with convenient locations throughout Southern Nevada, it’s never been easier to participate.”
To find a drop-off site near you, click here.
Las Vegas Cub Scout Pack 219 and Boy Scout Troop 96 will also be collecting trees to recycle for residents who want to recycle but are unable to drop off their trees. The scouts earn a badge and the work helps raise money for their organizations. To schedule a pickup, click here.
More than 15,000 trees, or 136 tons, were recycled last year. That many trees saved about 10 school buses worth of space in a local landfill.
You can prepare your tree for recycling by removing lights, wires, tinsel, ornaments, and nails. Flocked trees cannot be recycled and trees more than 5 feet tall should be cut in half.
Mulch from cut trees will also be available for free to community members at several valley locations:
• Pecos Legacy Park and Acacia Park from Dec. 28 to Jan. 14. Open 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• University of Nevada Cooperative Extension (UNCE) will have mulch available for pickup at its North Las Vegas Research Center and Demonstration Orchard and its Lifelong Learning Center in Las Vegas. Pickup times vary and residents are encouraged to call UNCE’s Clark County office at (702) 222-3130.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.