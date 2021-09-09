LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Freakling Bros. Horror Shows will kick off the Halloween season with two opportunities to become a member of the Freakling family.
Complete training, including costumes and makeup will be provided, according to a news release.
Candidates must fill out an application at freaklingbros.com prior to attending casting interviews and must be at least 18 years of age. All potential haunt performers will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination in order to be eligible. Masks will be required during interviews.
Cast auditions will be held at noon on Saturday, Sept. 11 and Saturday, Sept. 18 at Monzu Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road #10.
Interested performers are asked to only attend one audition date. Please do not contact Monzu Italian Oven + Bar for inquiries.
Located in the IKEA parking lot at 6555 S. Riley St. in southwest Las Vegas, Freakling Bros. Horror Shows returns for its 29th season on Friday, Oct. 1 at 7 p.m. Dates of operation will be Oct. 1 – 3, Oct. 7 – 10 and Oct. 14 – 31.
