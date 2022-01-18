LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Zariya was 18 months old when she was diagnosed with Hepatoblastoma, a rare liver cancer that affects children under the age of 3.
The cancer metastasized to her lungs and she has been undergoing chemotherapy, with the hopes to shrink the mass and have it surgically removed.
She is the youngest of 5 children and the light of her family's life. Her parents, Krystal and Deon, and her four siblings are hopeful for the success of her treatment.
To learn more and to help this family with the financial stress of a cancer diagnosis, please click HERE.
