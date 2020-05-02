FOX5 Logo
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- FOX5 Las Vegas was nominated for "Overall Excellence" for the third year in a row at the National Academy of Television Arts & Sciences- Pacific Southwest Regional Emmy Awards on Saturday night.
 
This was the third year the award has been offered. The prestigious category is a reflection of every aspect of a news organization's production and a testament to the collaboration and excellence displayed by the entire news organization. 
 
Along with FOX5, the Overall Excellence nomination is shared with KGET in Bakersfield, California, KGTV 10News in San Diego and KBLR Telemundo in Las Vegas. 
 
FOX5 overall was nominated for 25 awards, including:
 
Newscast Evening
 
FOX5 News at 11: Still #VegasStrong: Remembering 1 Oct., 2 Years Later, Matt Kling

Journalistic Enterprise

Tiana Bohner and Gai Phanalasy composite

For Jessica & Hilda #JusticeForNorma by Christine Maddela, Gai Phanalasy 

Overall Excellence

“FOX5 Las Vegas 2019”, Michael Korr

General Assignment Report - No Time Limit

Life Underneath Las Vegas by Tiana Bohner and Gai Phanalasy

Investigative Report – Single Story or Series

Vegas Vice by Gabriel Stutzky and John Huck

News Special

The Raiders Are Coming by Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate, Kevin Bolinger, Vincent Sapienza, Robbie Hunt, John Huck, Kyla Galer

Sports - Daily or weekly program or special 
 
Raiders 2019 preview by Vince Sapienza, Kevin Bolinger, Robbie Hunt

News - Education – Single Story or Series

Bus Problems by Kyla Galer, Leilani Roundtree

News- Health Science – Single Story or Series

Losing Stephanie by John Huck, Gabriel Stutzky, Leilani Roundtree

CBD Enters the Octagon by Vincent Sapienza

News - Human Interest - Single Story or Series

Surprise Squad: Golden Knights Team Up for Teacher by Ray Arzate, Terri Peck, Sergio Rodriguez, Rich Scallan

Surprise Squad: Youth Leader Turns Community Hero by Ray Azarte, Terri Peck, Sergio Rodriguez, Allison Perry

Human Interest - News Feature

Spirit of the Strange by Tiana Bohner, Gai Phanalasy

Forgiveness by Cassandra Mlynarek

News - Single Story or Series – 24 Hours

The Knight Crew by Vincent Sapienza

Informational/Instructional - Program or Special

Water In The Desert by Cassandra Jones, Kristin Bernal, Jason Westerhaus, Les Krifaton

Promotion - News Promo - Single Spot

36 Years Gone by Ray Arzate, Christine Maddela

Promotion - News Promo - Campaign/Image

FOX5 "Muscle" by Allison Perry

The Raiders: It's Time! by Ray Arzate, Rich Scallan, Sergio Rodriguez 

Craft - Editor (No Time Limit) - Short Form

For Grandpa by Ray Arzate

The Raiders: It's Time! by Ray Arzate

Craft - On-Camera talent - Weather

Sam Argier  

Craft - Photographer - Short Form

For Grandma by Ray Arzate

Craft - Writer - News

I Right Real Good, Write? by Christine Maddela

This year's Emmy Awards "gala" will be held virtually on June 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. FOX5 offers its congratulations to all nominees. 

Recommended for you

