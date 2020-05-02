Journalistic Enterprise
Tiana Bohner and Gai Phanalasy composite
For Jessica & Hilda #JusticeForNorma by Christine Maddela, Gai Phanalasy
Overall Excellence
“FOX5 Las Vegas 2019”, Michael Korr
General Assignment Report - No Time Limit
Life Underneath Las Vegas by Tiana Bohner and Gai Phanalasy
Investigative Report – Single Story or Series
Vegas Vice by Gabriel Stutzky and John Huck
News Special
The Raiders Are Coming by Christine Maddela, Ray Arzate, Kevin Bolinger, Vincent Sapienza, Robbie Hunt, John Huck, Kyla Galer
News - Education – Single Story or Series
Bus Problems by Kyla Galer, Leilani Roundtree
News- Health Science – Single Story or Series
Losing Stephanie by John Huck, Gabriel Stutzky, Leilani Roundtree
CBD Enters the Octagon by Vincent Sapienza
News - Human Interest - Single Story or Series
Surprise Squad: Golden Knights Team Up for Teacher by Ray Arzate, Terri Peck, Sergio Rodriguez, Rich Scallan
Surprise Squad: Youth Leader Turns Community Hero by Ray Azarte, Terri Peck, Sergio Rodriguez, Allison Perry
Human Interest - News Feature
Spirit of the Strange by Tiana Bohner, Gai Phanalasy
Forgiveness by Cassandra Mlynarek
News - Single Story or Series – 24 Hours
The Knight Crew by Vincent Sapienza
Informational/Instructional - Program or Special
Water In The Desert by Cassandra Jones, Kristin Bernal, Jason Westerhaus, Les Krifaton
Promotion - News Promo - Single Spot
36 Years Gone by Ray Arzate, Christine Maddela
Promotion - News Promo - Campaign/Image
FOX5 "Muscle" by Allison Perry
The Raiders: It's Time! by Ray Arzate, Rich Scallan, Sergio Rodriguez
Craft - Editor (No Time Limit) - Short Form
For Grandpa by Ray Arzate
The Raiders: It's Time! by Ray Arzate
Craft - On-Camera talent - Weather
Sam Argier
Craft - Photographer - Short Form
For Grandma by Ray Arzate
Craft - Writer - News
I Right Real Good, Write? by Christine Maddela
This year's Emmy Awards "gala" will be held virtually on June 6 due to the coronavirus pandemic. FOX5 offers its congratulations to all nominees.
