LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Taras Krysa serves as the director of orchestras at University of Nevada, Las Vegas and has an extensive resume of conducting orchestras across Russia and Ukraine.
He is half Russian and half Ukrainian, having emigrated from Ukraine to the U.S. in 1989. He gives us insight on what his extended family and friends are seeing in Ukraine now and perspective on the relationship between Russia and Ukraine.
He says his uncle currently has to hobble to the stairway because he can’t make it down to bomb shelters in his apartment building as Russia continues to bomb civilian targets.
Krysa says he is not surprised Ukrainians are fighting the Russian army as aggressively as they have. He says they don’t want anything to do with “Putin’s Russia” and they will fight to the very last person.
He calls Putin a modern day Adolf Hitler and believes Putin will continue to march into the Baltic states and then Poland. He said he worries about the use of nuclear weapons, as well, but hopes it doesn’t get to that.
He says Ukraine was a threat to Russia only in that it aspired to be more like Western Europe and the U.S. Of course, if it joined NATO, it could house NATO weapons on Russia’s doorstep, but Krysa says more than that, Putin wants to do away with the culture and language of the Ukrainian people.
He believes in the end, the Ukrainian people will prevail, but only with the support of the free world, and he says he is amazed how things have turned in just the last 24 to 48 hours with so many countries now standing with Ukraine.
