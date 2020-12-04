LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Guinn Center, a statewide policy research center named after former Nevada governor Kenny Guinn, estimates 120,000 to 180,000 Nevada households will be affected by the Centers for Disease Control's expiring eviction moratorium.
Nancy Brune, executive director of the Guinn Center, said Nevada is handing out CARES Act money, but it's only helping around 6,000 households.
Brune shared that Nevada can learn from the pandemic. She said state and local government officials need to rethink their process when it comes to spending large amounts of financial aid.
Nevada should explore the the possibilities of an emergency plan to be better prepared for economic crises.
Brune also said Nevada should invest more in its infrastructure. She added that improvements will help with response times as in the lack of support from the Department of Employment Training and Rehabilitation.
Brune said diversity in the economy has been much improved since the Great Recession, however more work could still be done.
