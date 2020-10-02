LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- White House medical staff made the decision to send President Donald Trump to Walter Reed Medical Center after he tested positive for the coronavirus. Doctor Joe Corcoran, the Chief Medical Officer for HCA Healthcare discusses the decision.
Dr. Corcoran said taking President Trump to Walter Reed is about more advanced testing and better access to antiviral medication.
Hospitals are in better position to treat patients with advanced imaging technology, said Corcoran.
Dr. Corcoran said the medical community is able to react quicker to critical care and jump on infection early.
By doctors administering the antivirals early, Dr. Corcoran says the president is further along than most no-treated patients.
One of the risks facing the president is his age and weight, said Dr. Corcoran.
