LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pam Roberts, a licensed clinical social worker in Las Vegas, discusses the impact of distance learning from clients she has seen in her office.
Roberts has a private practice and primarily treats children and adolescents experiencing relational or complex trauma. Some clients struggle with developmental challenges such as autism.
Since the start of distance learning, Roberts has seen a an increase of kids suffering from anxiety and depression. In some cases, the students do not want to go online and lose interest in completing their school work.
A concern Roberts has is with high school. She fears students who are already struggling pre-pandemic will lean more towards dropping out. Younger kids are more adaptable.
Parents who feel their kids are at risk should talk to teachers to make sure their experience is the same. It’s important when they approach their children to be calm, self-regulated, and ask how they can help the child get through this. She says if kids feel defensive, they cannot access the part of their brain that solves problems.
Families should not be afraid to seek professional help for their children or themselves, Roberts says.
The Nevada PEP is a nonprofit that provides services and training to families with children who have disabilities.
Visit Nevada PEP online or call 702-388-8899 for more information.
