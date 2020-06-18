LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- John Anzalone is the principal at Sierra Vista High School, one of the most ethnically diverse high schools in the valley.
SVHS is not in summer school, but they are closing in on a plan as to how the high school will look come the fall.
The school is looking to reopen as a hybrid, meaning half the students will spend one week in class while the other half is online. Students will then switch.
Mr. Anzalone thinks they can social distance in the classroom, but the issue will be between periods with everyone in the hallways.
Other topics discussed include racial concerns at the school.
With Sierra Vista being such a diverse school, Mr. Anzalone believes there won't be a problem, however it will be something the administration will be monitoring.
Dr. Jara will address the school board on June 25, where he's expected to layout ground rules for reopening schools next Fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.