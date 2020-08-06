LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - With many schools in Clark County moving to distance learning amid the coronavirus pandemic, student counselors are faced with unique circumstances.
"It will definitely be a huge learning curve. We had a little bit of a taste of last spring when schools closed in March. We’re getting used to doing some teleconferencing with our students a lot of email with our students," said Cari Meyers, a 6th grade counselor at Thurman Middle School.
With at least 25% of students here in southern Nevada moving every year -- whether they’re moving school to school, within the valley out of state, coming into our state -- how does the district plan to track students whom it no longer has eyes on, now with the pandemic?
The Clark County School District launched "wellness checks," an initiative to check in on students once a week. This check-in goes beyond email, as counselors have to speak with students via phone, teleconferencing, or at-home visits.
The wellness checks are intended to increase students' accountability in their virtual classrooms. If a teacher hasn't been able to reach a student, they will notify a counselor. The counselor will then track the student down to re-engage them for a successful school year.
Between the teachers checking in, letting counselors know who they are unable to get a hold of, and then tracking those kids down, the district intends to make sure students are safe and have what they need to engage in class and have a successful year.
"We have amazing teams at our schools. Every school has social workers, counselors, behavior intervention specialists, our admin and our teachers. So one way or another, we can find out who needs those services so we can help families get what they need to be successful," said Cari.
