LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Pam Roberts, a licensed clinical social worker weighs-in on the increasing numbers of student suicides in Clark County.
In her private practice, she primarily treats children and adolescents who have experienced some form of relational or complex trauma, many of whom also struggle with developmental challenges such as autism.
Roberts adds perspective to the recent suicide numbers that show 20 Clark County students have taken their lives in 2020. While that number is twice what it was last year, it’s actually the same as it was in 2018. So she feels it would be irresponsible to simply say these suicides are happening solely because schools are closed. She says it’s a factor but also a factor is that what was wrong before the pandemic is still wrong and needs to be addressed.
According Roberts, the challenge going forward will be the fact that Nevada Medicaid, the biggest provider of mental health care that a vast number of children fall under is seeing major cuts. It’s harder and harder to get sessions approved and Medicaid has warned providers to expect a 6% claw back on money paid out so it’s going to affect the mental healthcare system .
Families can access the following suicide prevention resources:
National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK (8255)
Mobile Crisis Response Team (Southern NV): 702-846-7865
De Prevencion del Suicido – 1-888-628-9454
Crisis Call Center – Text Line – Text – “Listen” to 839863
