LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police have seen an increase in violence on the Las Vegas Strip since casinos reopened during the pandemic.
Deputy Chief Andy Walsh with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said a combination of cheap hotel rooms and the pandemic have contributed to the recent surge in violent incidents.
Deputy Walsh added that casinos are taking a more aggressive approach with security and that it's paying dividends.
While police have seen more Strip violence, overall crime has been down. Violent crimes in LVMPD's jurisdiction are down nearly 4% and crime in general is down 16%, said Walsh.
Walsh said he is amazed with the recent crime statistics, considering Las Vegas has the highest unemployment rate and economic conditions as a state are not much better.
