LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- With the holidays in the rearview mirror, Las Vegas hospitals are seeing Intensive Care Unit beds at capacity, and looming surge in COVID-19 cases.
Dr. Joe Corcoran, Chief Medical Officer with HCA Far West says Mountain View, Southern Hills, Sunrise, and Sunrise Children’s Hospital are seeing ICUs at capacity.
Although COVID-19 vaccines are being administered, Dr. Corcoran expects a rise in cases from people who traveled during the holidays or gathered in large groups.
Corcoran said the weeks after holidays will be crucial, and if we can get through the two-week period, we will be “rounding third base and heading to home” as far as putting the pandemic behind us.
According to Corcoran, somewhere between the the Fourth of July and Thanksgiving is when he thinks Nevadans can let their guard down. The public's willingness to be vaccinated will go a long ways in determining how fast we return to normal.
