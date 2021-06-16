LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Three Square Food Bank, Las Vegas's biggest food distributor, is solving food insecurities post-pandemic, and doing so despite challenges with food prices, freight cost and weather.
Larry Scott, chief financial officer of Three Square, weighed in on the demand for food services.
Even though the pandemic is somewhat behind us, there is still a lot of demand for Three Square’s services, Scott said. At the height of the pandemic, the percentage of food insecure people in Clark County was in the high teens, now it’s settled to about 15-16%.
Three Square hasn't been hit by rising food prices, which makes up about 10% of the food bank's inventory. The remaining inventory is made up of donated or federal commodities.
The most jarring cost, according to Scott, is the cost of freight. There is only one driver for every 26 containers coming into the shipping yard. There is a huge shortage of drivers. Scott said it’s a "generational thing" where older drivers are retiring and younger people don’t want to drive.
Rising gas prices are posing additional challenges in terms of freight costs.
Scott said the extreme heat is posing a challenge in terms of distribution. The food bank is organizing mobile drive-thrus earlier in the day, while complying with safe food handling guidelines.
The challenge moving forward is in distribution to agencies that serve the hungry.
Many of these agencies shut down have not reopened and likely won’t. The distribution system is thinner and Three Square is trying to rebuild those organizations that took a hit in the pandemic.
Scott said he’s extremely proud of how the organization pivoted during the pandemic to serve the community and also the huge show of financial support from the public and private sector.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.