LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas high school principal is sharing his thoughts on students returning to school.
John Anzalone is the principal at Sierra Vista High School.
Anzalone said smaller groups of high school students could begin returning to some form of in person instruction before the end of the school year.
Students who could return to class are those who need social/emotional help and seniors who are very credit deficient and in danger of not graduating, Anzalone added.
Anzalone said the graduation rates may not be as high as the 90% reached last year. He said it could take some creativity to get that rate above 80%.
Anzalone expects most students will return in the fall, but it’s going to look different and that’s a good thing. For one thing, they will have a contingency of students who will stay on distance education. Some students thrived on it, others may not want to return in the fall for whatever reason, so they are going to have that available.
Anzalone said curriculums will have to change. Hygiene, safety and social studies curriculums will have to address the changes our country went through over the past year, Anzalone added.
The Sierra Vista principal expects students will have a lot of question upon their return.
